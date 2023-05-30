CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) announces Joshua Bloom as outstanding Automotive Mechanics student. Joshua is a senior at Curwensville Area High School.

Representatives from several local businesses donated towards the award including Hunter’s Garage, Cumberland Truck Parts, Clearfield NAPA Auto Parts, Bud’s Electric and O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and Auto Zone.

CCCTC partners with employers and community organizations to collaborate and ensure students are learning the most current skills.

Employers and community organizations are an integral part of designing and updating curriculum.

In photo, in front from left, are Dan Kerlin, Automotive Mechanics instructor; Joshua Bloom; Cindy Hunter, Hunter’s Garage; and Melanie Luzier, NAPA manager.

In the back are: Doug Hunter, Hunter’s Garage; Jacob Claar, NAPA Owner; Trenton Green, Parts & Sales Manager; and Chris Swatsworth, Bud’s Electric Technician.