BROOKVILLE – As you may be aware, Brookville is limited on Monday dining options.

Receiving support from Brookville Borough, Brookville Police Department and Historic Brookville Inc., Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce Food Truck Mondays.

A food truck will be set up on Main Street in front of Town Square serving lunch and dinner between 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. every Monday from June – October.

“As a courtesy to our member restaurants that are open on Mondays, Courthouse Grille & Pub and Fox’s Pizza, we will not include pizza and Greek food vendors on the schedule,” says Chamber Director Jamie Popson.

“Many of our restaurants are closed on Mondays to give their servers and kitchen staff a well-deserved break after the busy weekend shifts.

“Food trucks are trending and this is a great opportunity to bring new flavors to the town.”

Food Truck Mondays will kick off on Monday, June 5 with Taco Inc. Food Truck serving authentic Mexican cuisine. For a complete schedule, visit the Web site BrookvilleChamber.com.