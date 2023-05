CLARION, Pa. — Jeffrey Polley will be the keynote speaker for PennWest Clarion’s 21st annual Juneteenth celebration. The celebration will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16, in Still Hall, on the Clarion campus. Polley, a 2009 graduate of Clarion University, is a therapist at Clarion Family Therapy. He spent a number of years as a counselor within […]

