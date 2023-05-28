Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Crab Crescents. This delicious appetizer only takes three ingredients! Ingredients 1 – 8 oz. tube refrigerated crescent rolls 3 tablespoons prepared pesto 1/2 cup fresh crabmeat Directions -Unroll crescent dough; separate it into eight triangles. Cut each triangle in half lengthwise, forming two triangles. -Spread 1/2 teaspoon pesto over each triangle; place 1 rounded […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-crab-crescents/