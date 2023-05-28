CLEARFIELD – Burns & Burns Insurance is happy to welcome Loretta Wagner to its Clearfield office at 201 E. Market St.

Loretta is a native of Clearfield and married with two children and two grandchildren.

She earned her Associate’s degree in accounting and business administration from DuBois Business College.

In her free time, Loretta enjoys reading, spending time with family, camping and kayaking.

Burns & Burns is a fourth-generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across northwestern Pennsylvania.

These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta and Warren.

The full-service agency celebrated its 80th anniversary in business in 2019.

Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, bonds, benefits, pets, events, weddings and more.

With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for your insurance needs. Visit its Facebook page or Web site for more information or a free quote.