George served our country in the United States Coast Guard. Name: George J. Barron Born: September 5, 1929 Died: December 29, 2020 Hometown: Kane, Pa. Branch: United States Coast Guard George Barron served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1947 until 1950. In 1951, he proudly began his career with the Pennsylvania State Police for 27 years. He also served […]

