CLEARFIELD – Practical Nursing student, Pamela Hunt was nominated for the April 2023 Sunflower Award by classmate Lisa Patton.

Pamela is being recognized for her strengths in going above and beyond expectations in the care of her patients, support to fellow students, facility members or communities.

The sunflower was chosen as it represents happiness, optimism, honesty, longevity, peace, admiration and devotion. The sunflower surpasses all others in terms of its universal power to bring people joy, all qualities future nurses hope to possess and show to their patients.

The student is nominated by fellow students, patients, instructors or anyone who has been touched and inspired by their work, kindness, compassion and dedication.

Lisa had this to say in her nominations: “Pam is very patient and speaks in a calm and relaxed voice to her patients. When she is stressed, she never lets it show to her patients, which makes a big difference in patient care. She always has a calm, relaxed and positive attitude.”