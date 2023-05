One of the best things about summer in the PA Great Outdoors region is the many local fairs and festivals that celebrate country life. These events offer fantastic food, live music, entertainment, family fun, and much more. Pennsylvania Great Outdoors has put together a list of some of the most popular upcoming events in 2023: Groundhog Festival May 28-June 3 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pennsylvania-great-outdoors-summer-fairs-festivals/