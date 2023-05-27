Colin Deppen of Spotlight PA

The state House’s first serious debate over firearms in years, a court ruling on public access to officials’ social media posts, and a claim to the oldest Memorial Day Parade in the nation. All were in the news this week, and all are in the latest edition of The Great PA News Quiz. Test your smarts by hitting this button:

Take the News Quiz!

As always, let us know if you encounter any technical issues. Just email Newsletter Editor Colin Deppen (cdeppen@spotlightpa.org) with a heads up. And good luck!