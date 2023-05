Patricia Mae Kerr, 81, of Big Run, Passed away at home on Thursday, May 25, 2023. She was born in Erie, on February 8, 1942, a daughter of the late Clyde Arthur Stiver and Bertha LaRue (Smith) Stiver. On July 2, 1965, she married her sweetheart, Clarence Robert Kerr. They enjoyed nearly fifty-eight years together and raised a family. Mrs. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/patricia-mae-kerr/