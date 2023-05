Linda L. Slabon, 76, of New Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at her home. Born November 26, 1946, in Kittanning, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Margaret (King) Kronen. Linda graduated in 1964 from Kittanning High School. She retired in 2012 after 27 years as the office manager at the St. Charles Catholic Church. She […]

