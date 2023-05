Barbara A. Hoover, 69, of Trade City, passed away on Tuesday May 23, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. She was born April, 13, 1954 to George and Flora (Brocious) Yoas in Punxsutawney. Barb was a member of the Grange Church of God. She was graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School. She worked on the family farm and at […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/barbara-a-hoover/