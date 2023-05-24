CLEARFIELD – A former DuBois man pleaded guilty in five cases including drug and robbery charges Monday during sentencing court.

Alexander C. Bohensky, 26, currently an inmate of state prison, addressed Judge Paul E. Cherry prior to his sentencing, saying he is accountable for his actions, which have hurt both him and his children. He now wants to be a good father.

His attorney, Daniel Nelson, stated that Bohensky has “suffered a lot,” but he has seen his cockiness evolve into humility.

Both men asked the judge to run his new sentences concurrent with his state prison sentence for a parole violation.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers noted that these crimes all “cause concern,” but he felt the plea for a three-year minimum sentence was fair as long as it had a long-term of parole or probation to follow it.

For possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fentanyl, Cherry gave him a consecutive term of 36 months to 10 years in state prison.

For the other cases: possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, methamphetamine and firearms not to be carried without a license; robbery and simple assault; flight to avoid apprehension; and fleeing or attempting to elude police with four counts of recklessly endangering another person, all received concurrent sentences.

In the first drug case, DuBois City police found him hiding under a blanket in a Grant Street residence on Sept. 28.

According to the affidavit, police were at the home looking for Bohensky because he was wanted in the robbery case.

“He was located hiding under a blanket between a dryer and the wall,” it says.

Near him reportedly was a clothes basket containing a ripped plastic baggie with a purplish unknown powder, digital scales, smaller baggies and more than $2,000.

In a recorded phone conversation, he told a man he had 13.6 grams and tried to rip it up to get rid of it, according to the criminal complaint.

A lab report confirmed the purplish substance was fentanyl and weighed 10.24 grams.

The second drug case involves Bohensky having a “large packaged substance” suspected to be methamphetamine when police initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge pickup truck on May 2, 2022.

While speaking with Bohensky, who was known to police because of “past involvement and dealings with controlled substances,” they asked if he had any controlled substances and he claimed he was no longer involved with drugs because he now has a child.

Because he could not drive the vehicle without a valid license, it was towed to the DuBois City Police Station.

During a search, the officers discovered not only the package of suspected drugs, but a firearm in a console. It was confirmed later that Bohensky did not have a concealed firearm license, according to the report.

According to that affidavit of probable cause in the robbery case, when police arrived at a DuBois residence on Sept. 28, they learned a man had been assaulted by two men who took over $4,200 from him.

The perpetrators had fled the scene, but a witness said she thought they may be at a Grant Street residence.

Once at that location, they located Matthew Wayne Pearson II, who was reportedly found on the second floor, and Bohensky.

Police say Person had $2,500 in cash and Bohensky had $2,260, all in twenties.

Pearson is also charged with robbery and related offenses. His case is still pending.

The other two crimes involve him running from police.

On May 12, 2022, an off-duty officer spotted Bohensky, who he knew had an active warrant near the Friendly Tavern. He fled on foot and police lost his trail.

They were still looking for him on June 24 when they saw him on a motorcycle at the light at the intersection of Interstate 80.

After he spotted police, he fled onto the interstate where he traveled at speeds up to 130 mph.

He “operated in a reckless manner by passing several vehicles on the berm and weaving in and out of traffic,” the affidavit says.

Eventually police lost sight of him because of two trucks they could not get around. The chase lasted about 10 miles.

The motorcycle was later discovered at a location in Penfield.