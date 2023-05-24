CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners held a brief board meeting Tuesday.

The commissioners:

approved two new hires, including Laira Coudriet as housing specialist for the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County. It’s a grant-funded position for two years but potentially longer. Coudriet will assume her duties May 30.

approved two employee separations/retirements, including one telecommunicator/911, effective May 10, and one corrections officer/jail, effective May 26.

approved purchase of service agreements with Acadia Healthcare Inc., or White Deer Run; Families United Network Inc.; Outside in School of Experiential Education; and Mentoring Services.

approved the minutes of the May 9 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.

approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.

Solicitor Heather Bozovich also reminded residents that beginning in June, the county’s tax office will be posting delinquent tax notices on properties.

Anyone finding a notice shouldn’t ignore it but instead contact the county tax office so their property isn’t at risk of being sold. “Keep an eye out; they’re to be taken seriously.”

Bozovich encouraged those affected to “call early” to get it resolved with Commissioner Glass noting if there would be an error, the county will work to resolve it for you.

Bozovich said postings normally continue through July and August due to the number of postings to be done. Any questions and concerns should be directed to the county’s tax office.