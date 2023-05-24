CLEARFIELD – Coming soon on May 26 will be the last Adult-Only Friday Night Live open mic of the season at CAST, the Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre.

Nobody under 18 will be allowed at the show because it will be R-rated and not for the easily-offended.

Join CAST for a wild and crazy night with the triumphant return of the Tenacious D tribute band, Master Exploder, as well as other acts.

Remember, admission is always free, although CAST does appreciate your generous donations since CAST is non-profit.

CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St., in Clearfield. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

See you on May 26!