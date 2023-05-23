CLEARFIELD – Tickets are still available for a 1950’s “sock hop” themed dance to benefit the restoration of the Dimeling Coffee Shop, located at 4 N. Second St., in Clearfield.

It is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at the Clearfield Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1145 Industrial Park Rd., Clearfield.

The cost of $20 per ticket includes a ‘50’s diner-style meal provided by Down River Concessions from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., the dance, planned from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., with DJ LeRoy, featuring oldies from the early days of Rock ‘n Roll, games of chance and the opportunity to bid on silent auction items such as Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates tickets, Steelers memorabilia, Altoona Curve tickets, an airplane tour, golf passes, gift cards and more.

There will be a cash bar, and ice cream will be available from the Ice Cream Man Dave Duke. Tickets are available by advanced sale only at https://www.mraaa.life/events-1/dimeling-sock-hop or by calling 814-765-2696, or 814-765-2714, or visiting the Clearfield VFW.

All proceeds will directly benefit the Dimeling Coffee Shop restoration project. Once a hub of downtown Clearfield and Clearfield’s social scene, the effort to restore this treasured space is already gaining favor.

The Clearfield County Historical Society, the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority and Clearfield County Commissioners have lent support to the project.

The Dimeling Hotel was shuttered in 1977, and the coffee shop space has been empty for decades.

Murals and ornate plaster work has suffered from water damage since then, but Mature Resources Foundation, which took ownership of the building in June of 2022, hopes to raise the funds necessary to restore the space to its former glory.

The project will rely solely on donations and grant funding, and will not be supported by state funds that provide valuable senior services.

Mature Resources plans to open the coffee shop to the public, as it was in the past, providing a place for members of the community to gather. The current estimated cost of the renovation is approximately $250,000.

Mature Resources has already taken stewardship over the rest of the Dimeling Structure. Originally designed and built in 1904 as a 120-room hotel by Pittsburgh-based Beezer Brothers, the Dimeling ceased operation as a hotel in 1977.

It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 10, 1980. It remained empty until the renovation in 2000 transformed the building by combing and expanding guest rooms into the present 33 one- or two-bedroom apartments, complete with full kitchens, baths, and living areas, creating housing for individuals 55 years of age or older.

The stately lobby remains intact, featuring ornamental woodwork, marble floors, and a fireplace, and serves as a meeting place for residents.

For more information, call 814-765-2696 or e-mail info@matureresources.life.