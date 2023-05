Robert Wayne Gourley, 66, of Punxsutawney, passed away May 21, 2023, at his home. He was born on December 9, 1956, in Punxsutawney, the son of the late Donald and Henrietta (Kanouff) Gourley. Retired, Robert worked as a driller for Perry Drilling. In his free time, he enjoyed tinkering in the garage, talking endlessly with anyone that stopped by, gardening, […]

