DuBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Freshman Nevin Day didn’t shy away from the pressure under the lights at Showers Field. Day was at his best in the twilight. With Punxsutawney ace Jake Sikora scuffling in the fourth inning, Day came on to preserve a 6-5 lead and tossed three more scoreless innings for the biggest save of his young career as […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/punxsutawney-bats-come-alive-as-chucks-win-class-3a-championship-over-brookville/