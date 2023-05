DuBOIS, Pa. — Adversity. That is something that the baseball team at Penn State DuBois knows all about. (Pictured above, members of the Penn State DuBois baseball team celebrate their USCAA national championship/photo courtesy of Penn State DuBois) After starting out the season slowly, including a spring break trip that saw them post just one win in seven games, to […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/penn-state-dubois-claims-2023-uscaa-national-championship/