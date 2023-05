Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cajun Boil on the Grill. Here is an easy one-dish meal for seafood lovers! Ingredients 1 – 20 oz. package of refrigerated red potato wedges 2 – 6 oz. salmon fillets, halved 3/4 pound uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined 1/2 pound summer sausage, cubed 2 medium ears of sweet corn, halved 2 tablespoons olive […]

