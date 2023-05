James A. Smith, 72, of Goshen, formerly of Falls Creek, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at his home. Mr. Smith was born May 11, 1951 in DuBois, the son of Robert Andrew and Dorothy Elaine (Nichols) Smith. Jim was a graduate of Brockway High School. He had been employed as a truck driver and equipment operator with various companies. […]

