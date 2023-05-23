CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield school board will be bolstering its elementary leadership, beginning with the 2023-24 school year.

On Monday night, the board voted to create a second assistant principal position at Clearfield Area Elementary School (CAES).

Currently the school is under the leadership of Principal Ken Veihdeffer and Assistant Principal Justin Hazelton.

Veihdeffer and Hazelton have been tasked with the oversight of approximately 150 staff members, plus 1,100 students.

“For almost 10 years, we’ve tried to run the building with just a principal and an assistant,” stated Superintendent Terry Struble.

Additionally, behavioral challenges haven’t been diminishing since the COVID pandemic and “so there’s definitely a need.”

The district won’t specifically advertise for a 10-month or 12-month position because “we want the best candidate,” he stated.

However, Struble did note the district has tentatively budgeted for a 12-month position as it works through the hiring process.