DUBOIS – Powerlifting will return to DuBois Community Days.

The WPAL “Summer Beast” Powerlifting Meet will benefit the WPAL Fitness Center, located in downtown DuBois.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 17, at 9 a.m., in the DuBois City Park during the DuBois Community Days Celebration.

The event will consist of bench, squat and deadlifting competitions. There are separate divisions for male, female and youth.

WPAL DuBois Executive Director Aaron Beatty said, “Last year we had 40 competitors with a ton of first timers. We hope to see them back and a bunch of new faces, too.”

Registration is 100 percent free and open through June 11. More information can be found on the Web site: summerbeast.org.

The WPAL is looking for T-shirt sponsors and prize donations to create a free event raffle. If you can help, please contact Beatty at info@wpal.org.

All proceeds benefit the WPAL Fitness Center in downtown DuBois. This gym provides 100 percent free memberships for all kids and first responders.

The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.