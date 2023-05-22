Clearfield Regional Police
- Police were called to a reported physical altercation at the Edgewood Apartments. Upon arrival, officers found two adult males were engaged in a verbal altercation that turned physical. A male juvenile allegedly showed up with a knife, threatening harm to one of the adult males. Charges were filed as a result of the incident.
- A 35-year-old female from Bellefonte was arrested for DUI and related charges after police received a report of public intoxication at Sheetz in Clearfield Borough. Prior to police arrival on-scene, the female left and struck a parked vehicle. Police located the suspect along West Front Street, and she was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and possible controlled substances. A search warrant was then obtained when she refused to provide a blood sample. Afterwards, she was turned over to hospital staff for evaluation. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- A 37-year-old female from Philipsburg was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia when police responded to Turnpike Avenue in Clearfield Borough where she was acting erratic and appeared to be under the influence. Charges were filed against the female through the district court.
- Charges were filed against a Martin Street resident after police were called to assist emergency personnel and allegedly located drug paraphernalia.
- Police arrested a male along state Route 879 in Lawrence Township after he was identified as having an arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Domestic Relations office. The male was transported to county jail on the warrant.