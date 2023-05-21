CLEARFIELD – Staff from Clearfield Dutch Pantry recently partnered with the Clearfield Area United Way and its 23 local member agencies.

Pictured, from left to right, are: Danielle Taylor, Simon Quigley and Crystal Lope, who helped the agency by distributing “Live United Way” T-shirt tags.

The Top 3 associates who sold the most tags were Danielle Taylor, Caleb Eisenhauer and Cami Luzier. In turn they helped spread the word about CAUW.

We’d like to personally thank Manager Tracy Brubaker and everyone there who “helped us so very much to make a difference,” expressed Brenda Terry, board member.

Gently-used and new children’s books are also currently being collected for the CAUW’s Reading Ripples Program. Please call 814-765-6521 to plan your collection.