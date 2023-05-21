CLARINGTON, Pa. (EYT) – Specials at Cousins Basils are a stuffed pork chop dinner and chicken and biscuits on Sunday, May 7…or order from their fine dining menu! Sunday’s Specials: Stuffed Pork Chop Dinner & Chicken and Biscuits – Served with one side and choice of Cole Slaw, Side Salad, or Applesauce. Don’t forget about dessert! Cousin Basils Restaurant is […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-cousin-basils-is-serving-sunday-specials-stuffed-pork-chop-dinner-and-chicken-and-biscuits/