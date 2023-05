Harry Zimmerman served our country in the United States Navy. Name: Harry R. Zimmerman Born: 1949 Died: September 11, 2020 Hometown: Brookville, Pa. Branch: U.S. Navy Harry Zimmerman served in the United States Navy and was part of the 1st crew to serve on the aircraft carrier JFK (CVA 67). In addition, he was a licensed Coast Guard Captain. An […]

