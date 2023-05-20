Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Double-Chocolate Banana Muffins. This is a perfect meal prep for your breakfast! Ingredients 1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 cup sugar 1/4 cup baking cocoa 1 teaspoon baking soda 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon baking powder 3 medium-sized mashed ripe bananas 1/3 cup canola oil 1 large egg 1 cup miniature semisweet chocolate chips Directions […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-double-chocolate-banana-muffins/