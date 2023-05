Ralph L. McGee Jr., 75, DuBois, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at his daughter’s home in Brockway. Born March 11, 1948, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Ralph L. and Dorothy (Beezer) McGee Sr. Ralph served in the U.S. Navy from 1965-1971. He was a self-employed painter. Ralph enjoyed working on cars and small engines and […]

