Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a full-time receptionist. This individual would be responsible for assisting the CEO with daily administrative tasks, preparing correspondence, itineraries, agendas, and compiling documents for meetings, answering telephones, faxing and copying necessary paperwork, greeting visitors, communicating effectively with other staff members regarding patient information, and other clerical duties and tasks as assigned. Qualifications: The […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-receptionist/