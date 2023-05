CLEARFIELD – On Monday, May 22 starting at 4 p.m. until 10 a.m., Clearfield Municipal Authority crews will begin flushing the distribution system.

Flushing will continue each day through Friday, May 26.

Crews will begin in the Montgomery Run Road and Moose Creek areas, continuing daily through the system until completion.

Flushing may cause pressure fluctuations and a temporary increase in turbidity.

The CMA staff apologize for any inconvenience this work may cause.