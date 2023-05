Anthony “Tony” Thomas Agnello, 69, of Rochester Mills, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. He was born in DuBois on March 7, 1954, a son of Joseph Agnello and the late Clara Louise (Perkowski) Agnello. His father survives and resides in DuBois. Tony worked as a dozer and heavy equipment operator. He was a great dozer operator […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/anthony-tony-thomas-agnello/