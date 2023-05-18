DUBOIS – A DuBois man is facing felony strangulation charges in relation to his actions on Sunday in DuBois.

William D. Butler, 39, has also been charged by DuBois City police with two misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person as well as one summary count of harassment.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the scene on Morrison Street for a domestic dispute.

A juvenile female was outside the residence, crying because she had been locked out of the home by Butler, who was “screaming and hitting” the victim.

Contact was made with Butler who was immediately detained. The victim who was “visibly upset,” had signs of being assaulted that included marks along her neck and chest.

She told the officers Butler was angry with her when he began to scream and yell, pushing and shoving her into a washer/dryer.

She related he struck her “numerous” times in the arms, and head-butted her. He also grabbed her by the back of the neck multiple times, and while she was seated, he “grabbed her by the neck/throat again, using both hands, and began to strangle her, at which time she related she began to feel ‘dizzy,’” it says in the criminal complaint.

The juvenile said Butler threatened to strike her with a wooden board with metal screws protruding from it. She said Butler hit and choked the victim.

A neighbor also stated he saw Butler with his hands around the victim’s neck/throat area.

Butler is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 26 at District Judge Dave Meholick’s office. He is free on $100,000 bail.