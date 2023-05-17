DUBOIS – The Sandy Township Supervisors on Monday voted unanimously to petition Pennsylvania Courts to “pause” its consolidation with DuBois City.

Because consolidation was passed by a ballot measure brought forth by DuBois area voters, the consolidation deadline was set per Pennsylvania law to be five years following that election, or 2026.

The township’s petition stems from the lingering uncertainty with regards to the Attorney General’s case against suspended DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.

Currently, city officials are amid the process of having a forensic audit done, which could take up to a year, according to previously-published reports.

It was noted that the supervisors simply would like to “pause” the consolidation, if permissible by law, until officials could move forward more confidently.

“It could be six months; it could be 12 months; or it could be two years,” commented Supervisor Bill Beers. Initially Supervisor Barry Abbott opposed the petition but later changed his mind.

First, Abbott indicated it would be costly—$5,000 to $10,000—to attempt to pause the consolidation. Beers, however, said they’ve already paid the consolidation solicitor $84,000 “to do nothing.”

Abbott then suggested the township at least hold off until after the Municipal Primary Election, as it was possible both municipalities could move in a new direction.

Plus, he said the supervisors could use election results to “get a feel” for how the community wants to move forward by who it puts on the November ballot.

Abbott’s fellow supervisors pointed out that Tuesday was just the Primary, and voters wouldn’t actually select each municipal board until the fall.

It was noted that even if incumbents would lose their seats, they remain in office through the end of the current year. “I’m here until the 31st [of December]” stated Supervisor Kevin Salandra.

Lastly, Abbott asked if a pause of consolidation should occur, how it would affect water/sewer rates with DuBois City.

Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh indicated that the city and Sandy Township Municipal Authority already have an existing agreement.

As part of the consolidation process, the two municipalities were attempting to find ways to lower the township’s rates but hadn’t made any official determination.

Following discussion, the supervisors voted to halt all consolidation work within its authority until it receives a response from the Pennsylvania Courts.