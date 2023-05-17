<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>CLEARFIELD -- With Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Huntingdon Bearcats, longtime Clearfield Bison Head Coach Sid Lansberry notched his 650th career win.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":496505,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/05\/650th-1-800x508.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-496505"\/><figcaption>The 2023 Clearfield Bison players and coaches surround Sid Lansberry after his 650th career win.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->