Story by Braylon Obleman

HYDE — The Lady Bison hosted Punxsutawney on Tuesday afternoon at the Bison Sports Complex, as both teams came into the game looking to pick up win number eight on the year. Clearfield was able to pick up their second straight victory with a 6-0 shut out. They improved to 8-10 while the Chucks dropped their third in a row and fell to 7-9.

Alaina Fedder was in the circle for the Bison once again, while Punxsutawney gave Ciara Toven the start.

Lady Bison senior hurler Alaina Fedder pitched a 5-hit shut out against the Lady Chucks

Fedder got out of the first inning without allowing a run, brining up Clearfield’s lineup. Ruby Singleton began the game with a walk, before Aevril Hayward moved her to third with an opposite field single. Singleton was then driven in on a groundout to first from Alexus Green.

Brooke Young would collect the Chucks first hit, lacing a double over the center-fielder Hayward’s head, but Punxsutawney failed to take advantage of the runner in scoring position.

The bottom of the second saw Madi McBride collect a single, before being caught stealing to end the inning. Emily Dobbins picked up a single and stolen base in the top of the third, but Punxsutawney once again left a runner in scoring position.

Singleton nailed a single in the bottom of the third, before the centerfielder threw her out at second on a fielder’s choice from Hayward. Fedder the helped her own cause when doubling in Hayward extending the lead Lady Bison to 2-0.

The Chucks lead off hitter reached in the bottom of the fourth, before Singleton turned a 6-4-3 double play at shortstop. Dobbins would pick up another hit for Punxsutawney, roping a double. The inning would end with a hot comebacker line drive to Fedder.

Clearfield was able to break the ball game open in the bottom of the fifth. Haley Billotte would start the rally with a single, before Hayward hit a double moving her to third. Fedder would pick then pick up her second RBI of the ball game making the score 3-0. Green was also able to collect her second RBI of the game with another fielder’s choice, with the throw at home not being soon enough to throw out Hayward adding on to the lead at 4-0. Sam Campolong would add two more insurance runs with a two RBI double, upping the lead to 6-0.

The last two innings where smooth in the circle and defensively for both teams. Clearfield (8-10) will look to finish strong with games at DuBois on Thursday and Bradford at home on Friday.

Punxsutawney 000 000 0 0 5 1

Clearfield 101 040 x 6 8 2

PUNXSUTAWNEY — 0

RF Poole 3000, P C Toven 3010, C Powell 3000, DP Young 3000, 1B Herbert 3010, CF O Toven 3010, 3B Young 2010, PH Hoffman 1000, 2B Hallman 3000, LF Dobbins 3010. TOTALS 27 AB, 0 R, 5 H, 0 RBI

CLEARFIELD — 6

SS Ruby Singleton 2110, CF Aevril Hayward 4210, P Alaina Fedder 3022, RF Alexus Green 3012, PR Megan Wisor 000, 2B Paige Houser 3100, 3B Sam Campolong 3012, DP Eve Siegel 3000, LF Madi McBride 3010, 1B Haley Billotte 3110, C/flex Anna Twigg 0000. TOTALS 27 AB, 6 R, 8 H, 6 RBI

E – Young; Houser, Singleton. 2B – O Toven, Young; Fedder, Campolong. SB – Dobbins; Hayward. CS – McBride.

PITCHING

Fedder (W, 8-9) 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

C Toven (L) 6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

LADY BISON SCOREBOARD:

Date Opponent Score Record

3/28 @ Bellefonte 3 – 10 0 – 1

3/31 @ Hollidaysburg ppd. 0 – 1

4/04 TYRONE 9 – 1 1 – 1

4/06 BALD EAGLE AREA ppd. 1 – 1

4/11 HUNTINGDON 13 – 7 2 – 1

4/12 @ St. Marys 0 – 17 2 – 2

4/14 @ Penns Valley 1 – 4 2 – 3

4/17 @ Bradford ppd. 2 – 3

4/18 PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 13 – 3 3 – 3

4/20 BALD EAGLE AREA 0 – 11 3 – 4

4/24 HOLLIDAYSBURG 4 – 12 3 – 5

4/25 BELLEFONTE 0 – 10 3 – 6

4/27 @ Tyrone 5 – 4 4 – 6

4/29 @ Portage Tourney

4/29 vs. Central Cambria 0 – 4 4 – 7

4/29 vs. Rockwood 17 – 0 5 – 7

5/01 @ Bald Eagle Area ppd. 5 – 7

5/02 BRADFORD ppd. 5 – 7

5/03 @ Bald Eagle Area ppd. 5 – 7

5/04 @ Huntingdon 8 – 3 6 – 7

5/08 PENNS VALLEY 4 – 10 6 – 8

5/09 @ Bald Eagle Area 2 – 7 6 – 9

5/10 @ Hollidaysburg 1 – 11 6 – 10

5/11 @ Philipsburg-Osceola 16 – 6 7 – 10

5/16 PUNXSUTAWNEY 6 – 0 8 – 10

5/18 @ DuBois

5/19 BRADFORD