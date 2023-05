Kenneth N. Kunkle, 87, of Brookville and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville. Born on November 6, 1935, in Creekside, he was the son of the late Sheridan P. and Tillie (Johnson) Kunkle. Ken was married on June 14, 1990, to Sharon Mae (Brady) Kunkle and she preceded him […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/kenneth-n-kunkle/