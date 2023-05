Jessie Ann Carrick, 69, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on May 9, 2023 at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. She was born on January 1, 1954, to David M. Carrick and Sally Anne (Getch) Breth, being the first New Years Baby. Jessie attended Punxsutawney Are High School and Jeff Tech for Cosmetology where she met and later […]

