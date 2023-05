Geraldine Mae Buzzard, age 98, of Shelocta and formerly of Distant, passed away Tuesday morning, May, 9, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born November 5, 1924 in Cowansville, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Charles Martin Bish and Mertie Hilda Rhodes Bish. She was a graduate of Practical Bible School in New York (now known as […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/geraldine-mae-buzzard/