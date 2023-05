Eileen Swope, age 77 of Luthersburg, PA died Monday, May 15, 2023 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital. Born on May 17, 1945 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ronald F. and Mary Martha (Galentine) Swope. Eileen retired as an inspector from ELCAM in DuBois after many years of service. She enjoyed all animals, especially her cat […]

