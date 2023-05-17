DUBOIS – A DuBois man has been charged with aggravated assault for fighting with police officers at a local hospital.

Henry Harrison Fuller, 30, was also charged by DuBois City police Monday with simple assault and harassment for his behavior at Penn Highlands DuBois on May 12.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Fuller was at the hospital because he had injured himself. He became irritated after he was told he couldn’t speak with his girlfriend until he was registered.

Police say he walked to the doorway of his room where he was told to stop twice by an officer who put his arms up to keep him in the room. Fuller grabbed the officer’s wrist. The officer advised him to stop and broke his grip. He was warned to stop again.

A second officer grabbed Fuller’s right arm while the first officer controlled his head and managed to get Fuller to the ground using a leg sweep.

Once on the floor in the emergency room hallway, Fuller reportedly grabbed the first officer’s “gun handle while in the holster” and then stated “I have your gun!”

The officer broke Fuller’s grip as Fuller allegedly grabbed the holster of the officer’s taser. The second officer was able to break his grip and get Fuller’s arm to the side.

After getting control of Fuller, additional officers were called to assist. Fuller was then given mediation, carried to a bed and restrained.

His case has not yet scheduled for a preliminary hearing and is listed as inactive in court documents.