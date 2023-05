Blaine Andrew “Bing” Shaffer Sr., 83, passed away Monday, May 15, 2023 at his home. Born January 6, 1940, he was the son of the late Jesse and Hazel (Bailey) Shaffer. On June 14, 1958, he married Barbara Shaffer at St. John’s Lutheran Church. She survives. Bing retired from Triangle Auto Springs as a spring fitter after 40 years of […]

