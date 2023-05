WOODWARD TOWNSHIP – State police at Clearfield are attempting to locate a runaway teen from Woodward Township.

According to a station-issued news release, the 16-year-old male ran away from an Ida Street address around 8 p.m. May 15.

He was reportedly wearing a gray shirt and black pants; he stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.