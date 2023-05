WOODWARD TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. According to a PSP public information release, state troopers are attempting to locate a 16-year-old male wearing a gray shirt and black pants. The teen ran away from a residence at 875 Ida Street, Woodward Township, Clearfield County at about 8:00 […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/state-police-asking-for-help-finding-a-missing-teen/