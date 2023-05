Lavonne C. Caylor, age 84, formerly of Coolspring, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach Florida. She was born November 2, 1938, to the late Melvin and Esther (Swineford) Hoffman in Coolspring, Pennsylvania. Vonnie graduated from Punxsutawney High School, Class of 1956 and she worked at various jobs over the years but […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/lavonne-c-caylor-2/