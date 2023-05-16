DUBOIS – Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) and Rep. Mike Armanini (R-75) are hosting a senior expo on Thursday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the DuBois Mall Community Room located at 5522 Shaffer Rd., DuBois.

The event will give residents an opportunity to learn about resources and programs provided by state government, local nonprofits and community groups. It will offer health screenings, educational seminars and prizes.

There is no need to RSVP for this free event. For additional information, please call 814-266-2277 or visit senatorlangerholc.com/.