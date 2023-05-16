CLEARFIELD – A juvenile male reportedly led Clearfield Regional police on a pursuit following an attempted traffic stop during the early-morning hours Friday.

According to a department-issued news release, officers attempted to stop an SUV along Nichols Street around 1 a.m. following several traffic violations.

The driver, however, failed to stop and accelerated along Williams Street in Clearfield Borough before continuing onto Turnpike Avenue, Mill Road and up Rockton Mountain Highway.

At one point, the vehicle entered the C&R Boring parking lot and while attempting to turn around and exit the lot, it reportedly struck the front of the police unit.

After this, the vehicle fled down Rockton Mountain, where it turned into a dead-end parking lot and traveled through a yard until it became disabled.

Police say the driver—who was identified as a juvenile male—had fictitious Florida plates on the vehicle. He was taken into custody and transported to a Juvenile Detention Center by probation.