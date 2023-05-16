Story by Braylon Obleman

CURWENSVILLE — Monday saw a battle of the aces as Chris Fegert and the Golden Tide hosted Hunter Rumsky and the Bison in Curwensville. Clearfield was able to get the better of Curwensville, getting their second straight victory win a 10-3 win. A fast start from the Bison proved to be too much for the Golden Tide.

The top of the first inning was a rough one for Curwensville. The inning began with a pair of walks. The three hitter, Rumsky, then helped himself with an RBI single up the middle to drive in Morgen Billotte. The next at bat, Hayvin Bumbarger roped a two-run opposite field double making the score 3-0. Two straight walks once again loaded the bases. Kamden Kushner would then extend the lead to 5-0 with a two run single. Clearfield batted around, once again bringing up the lead off hitter, Billotte, who was walked for the second time before Anthony Lopez drove in a pair with a single making the score 7-0. Fegert’s day would be over before the first inning, as Aidan Finn would come on in relief.

Bison pitcher Hunter Rumsky threw 5+ innings to pick up the win on the hill (Photo by J Siegel)

Curwensville’s Logan Knuckle nailed an opposite field double with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Tide could not capitalize.

The freshman, Finn, would find some decent success against Clearfield’s hitters. He was able to retire six in a row in the top of the second and third inning. Cael Butler gave the Golden Tide life with a single in the bottom of the third, but he was left on base.

The top of the fourth saw a great defensive play from Ferget, who was moved to center field after he was done on the mound, robbing Billotte of a hit. Anthony Lopez reached first after being hit by a pitch, before Rumsky drove him in with an RBI double.

Curwensville would put Rumsky in a jam in the bottom of the fourth. An error at short followed back-to-back singles from Ayden Sutika and Nik Fegert. Rumsky would escape with a strike out and pop out.

The top of the fifth saw Will Domico reach first on an infield single, then took second with a stolen base. Domico was then driven in by a single from Christian Welker making the score 9-0. Chris Fegert hit a one out single in the bottom of the fifth. A 5-4-3 double play sparked by the third baseman, Matt Irvin, would get the Bison out of the inning.

The bottom of sixth saw the Golden Tide pick up their first runs. Kunkle picked up yet another hit with an infield single. Chris Ferget then followed up with a single, before Lawson Neiswender drove in Knuckle with a single of his own. Two straight walks were issued before Cael Butler picked up his second hit and a pair of RBIs, making the score 10-3.

Nik Ferget, brother of the starter, came in for the Golden Tide and allowed no runs through two innings. Elijah Quick would come on in relief of Rumsky, and also allowed no runs.

Curwensville (6-12) will look to bounce back against Mo Valley on Tuesday, as Clearfield (7-10) will look to pick up their third straight win in Punxsutawney Tuesday.

Clearfield 700 110 1 10 8 1

Curwensville 000 003 0 3 10 0

CLEARFIELD — 10

CF Morgen Billotte 3111, SS Anthony Lopez 2212, P/2B 5122, 1B Hayvin Bumbarger 3112, PR Derrick Mikesell 0000, C Cole Bloom 3000, RF Will Domico 3210, DH Christian Welker 3011, 2B Braison Patrick 0000, P Elijah Quick 0000, 3B Matt Irvin 2100, LF Kamden Kushner 4212, TOTALS 29 AB, 10 R, 8 H, 10 RBI

CURWENSVILLE — 3

P/CF Chis Fegert 4010, C Andy Pentz 4000, SS Logan Kunkle 4130, 3B Ayden Sutika 4010, LF/P Nik Fegert 4020, 1B Lawson Neiswender 3111, CF/RF Merek Sutika 3100, P Aidan Finn 2000, 2B Cael Butler 3022. TOTALS 31 AB, 3 R, 10 H, 3 RBI

E – Lopez. 2B – Rumsky, Bumbarger. 3B – Billotte. SB – Lopez – 2, Rumsky, Domico, Irvin. HBP – Bloom, Bumbarger, Lopez, Irvin.

PITCHING

Rumsky (W) 5.2 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER 1 BB, 7 K

Quick 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

C Fegert (L) .2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 1 K

Finn 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

N Fegert 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB. 0 K