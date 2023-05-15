DECATUR TOWNSHIP – Julian R. Taylor, 38, of Philipsburg is facing child endangerment charges following an incident May 13.

According to Clearfield state police, someone reported that two young children were walking along Route 322 in Decatur Township.

Reportedly, the six-year-old boy and two-year-old girl had left their home with their family dog around 8 p.m.

Multiple passing motorists stopped along the eastbound shoulder and stayed with them until state police arrived on-scene.

Both children were taken to the Woodland barracks and Clearfield County Children & Youth Services was contacted.

The children were later released to a family member, according to the report.

Their father, identified as Taylor, was allegedly asleep and didn’t realize his children weren’t at home.

Taylor was charged with one count of felony child endangerment and one count of misdemeanor child endangerment.