Story by Rusty McCracken

ALEXANDRIA – In a game that had some similar statistics as their first meeting, the Curwensville Lady Tide softball team reversed the most important numbers by defeating Juniata Valley 2-1 on Monday. The two teams played to a 2-1 finish earlier this season, but it was the Hornets who took home that victory.

If the two teams were going to score in the most recent match-up, it had to be done early as all three runs in the game crossed the plate by the top of the second inning. Curwensville took a temporary lead in the first as Addison Butler led off the game with a single. Addison Warren put the small-ball game into play with a sacrifice bunt to move Butler to second. Butler then moved to third on a ground out before scampering home on a wild pitch.

Juniata Valley opened their first inning in a similar fashion when Ava Allison singled to lead off the bottom of the inning. Allison promptly stole second and third and scored on an error for the 1-1 tally after one.

In the second inning, Natalie Wischuck drove a single to center. Wischuck stole second, and with two outs scored on the game’s only RBI, a single to right off the bat of Ava Hainsey. Curwensville finished the game with six hits, Wischuck was three-for-three including a double. Warren singled in the third to add to Butler and Hainsey’s base hits.

In the circle, Addison Siple turned in another solid outing. Siple scattered just three hits while striking out 13 and walking three. Two of the walks were intentional. On the season, Siple has lifted her strikeout count to 197 with three games left in the regular season.

The schedule for those remaining games has been shuffled a bit to get them in by the post-season deadline. Curwensville will now travel to North Star on Tuesday for a double-header that was postponed from Saturday. The Lady Tide will then end the season at Moshannon Valley on Wednesday.

Score by Innings

R H E

Curwensville 110 000 0 2 6 1

Juniata Valley 100 000 0 1 3 0

CURWENSVILLE – 2

(C) Addison Butler 3 1 1 0, (RF) Addison Warren 2 0 1 0, (P) Addison Siple 3 0 0 0, (1B) Teagan Harzinski 3 0 0 0, (SS) Shyanne Rudy 3 0 0 0, (2B) Natalie Wischuck 3 1 3 0 (CF) Ava Olosky 3 0 0 0, (3B) Ava Hainsey 2 0 1 1, (DP) Jenna McCartney 2 0 0 0, (LF/Flex) Sydney Simcox 2 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 24, R 2, H 6, RBI 1.

JUNIATA VALLEY – 1

(C) Ava Allison 3 1 2 0, (CF) Haylie Thompson 3 0 0 0, (3B) Taryn Stewart 1 0 0 0, (1B) Carly Rowe 3 0 0 0, (DP) Kassidy Watson 1 0 0 0, (2B?Flex) Kaitlyn Sager 0 0 0 0, (PH) Katelyn Payne 1 0 0 0, (SS) Zoe Walters 3 0 0 0, (RF) Kenzie Coffman 2 0 1 0, (P) Braylen Hall 1 0 0 0, (LF) Haylie Brown 1 0 0 0, (PH) MaKenna Hartman 1 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 20, R 1, H 3, RBI 0.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB WP

Juniata Valley – L – Hall 7 6 2 2 5 0 1

Curwensville – W – Siple 7 3 1 0 13 3

Batting

3B – Juniata Valley: Coffman. 2B – Curwensville: Wischuck; SB – Curwensville: Wischuck; Juniata Valley: Thompson, Stewart, Allison 3. E – Curwensville: Butler. Juniata Valley: Thompson, Walters 2. HBP – Juniata Valley: Coffman.

2023 Schedule final overall ICC

March score record record

20 W @ Brockway 21-0 1-0

28 L @GLENDALE 2-1 1-1 0-1

30 W WILLIAMSBURG 7-0 2-1 1-1

April

4 W BELLWOOD-ANTIS 6-4 3-1 2-1

6 W @ Penns Manor 9-1 4-1

11 L @ West Branch 9-3 4-2 2-2

13 L @ Mount Union 5-3 4-3 2-3

17 W @ Purchase Line 17-1 5-3

20 L JUNIATA VALLEY 2-1 5-4 2-4

25 L GLENDALE 13-0 5-5 2-5

27 W @Williamsburg 11-0 6-5 3-5

May

5 L WEST BRANCH 1-0 6-6 3-6

6 W @ Bellwood-Antis 13-0 7-6 4-6

8 W MOSHANNON VALLEY 15-0 8-6 5-6

9 L MOUNT UNION 2-0 8-7 5-7

11 W PENNS MANOR 9-0 9-7

15 W @ Juniata Valley 2-1 10-7 6-7

16 @ North Star (double-header)

17 @ Moshannon Valley

All game-times 4:30 unless otherwise noted.